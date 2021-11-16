Students frequent new campus hair and nail salon

Haircuts, shaves and manicures are part of the new campus culture with the fall semester opening of the university’s first full-service salon.

GoldenTouch Haircuts & Shave, in operation since late August in Lakeside Village, offers a variety of services that have attracted students all semester, said owner Oliver Sanders.

“UM finds the value in offering services on campus, so students don’t have to venture off for necessities,” said Sanders, who operates another shop at Florida International University.

Business is running smoothly, and students are showing interest, Sanders said. Since its Aug. 30 opening at the University of Miami, GoldenTouch does an average of 70 services a day, about 350 a week, Sanders said. The salon is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Prices range from a $3 nail fix to a $75 manicure/pedicure for men. The popular services are fade haircuts for men and the Apres Gel X nails for women, Sanders said.

“My acrylic nails were really good and lasted almost a month,” junior Kendall Onley said. “The staff and owner are so friendly and accommodating. The nail technicians are very talented.”

Onley extols the close-by accommodations.

“It’s convenient having a salon a two-minute walk from the dorms, especially for students who don’t have cars,” she said.

Sophomore Bella Clark, who got a haircut in about 20 minutes, agrees.

“I felt very comfortable and taken care of,” Clark said. “It was very efficient too. I walked in and was seated immediately. It’s great to have these services on campus for whenever students have an interview or an event they need to touch up for.”

Sanders said while business is good with students, he wants to attract more staff and faculty at the UM locations, where 95% of the customers are students.

“It’s a bit shocking,” Sanders said. At the FIU salon, which opened in 2013, about a third of the customers are staff, he said.