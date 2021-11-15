Miami parts ways with athletic director Blake James

Miami athletic director Blake James has parted ways with the University of Miami, as announced in an official UM release.

“It has been an honor to lead Miami athletics and to be a part of such a world-class institution,” said James said in the release. “I am proud of the work that we have done together, though I know there is still more yet to be achieved. I want to thank our University leadership, our athletics staff, our coaches, and especially our incredible student-athletes for their commitment to excellence and for believing in what the University of Miami can accomplish. I wish the Canes nothing but the best and look forward to my next endeavors.”

The news was reported by Marc Hochman on WQAM Monday afternoon and Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press via Twitter.

“I want to thank Blake for his years of service to the University of Miami,” University of Miami President Julio Frenk said in the release. “Paired with The U’s storied history in intercollegiate sports, the enhancements Blake championed—in areas ranging from student-athlete support and academic achievement to community outreach and facility upgrades—give us a solid foundation on which to build.”

Jennifer Strawley, Miami’s deputy director of athletics, will serve as interim AD during the search period for a new athletic director.

The firing comes two days after Miami football lost to Florida State for the first time in four years. James, who was a major part of luring Miami football head coach Manny Diaz to UM in 2018, has watched the football program go 19-15 in the past three seasons and 5-5 this season so far.

James has been the director of athletics at UM since 2013.

This story will continue to be updated.