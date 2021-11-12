UM students disappointed surrounding lack of concert during Homecoming week this year

The University of Miami’s first in-person Homecoming week since the COVID-19 outbreak kicked off on Nov. 1.

The excitement surrounding the return of Homecoming activities was intense, hence the theme “Bring the Beat Back.”

Although UM hosted many fun activities during the eventful week, such as Hurricane Howl at Lake Osceola, students were disappointed to learn that there was no Homecoming concert this year.

UM is known for having notable headliners. Artists like A-list, Grammy-winning rapper 21 Savage and popular EDM producer Marshmello performed on the Watsco Center stage in the past.

“I’m a little upset about not having a Homecoming concert because it’s something that I know a lot of students look forward to,” said junior Lauren Leonard, who double majors in broadcast journalism and psychology at UM.

The class of 2023 were the last ones to enjoy a real Homecoming concert on campus in 2019, with 21 Savage as the headliner.

Incoming freshmen and returning sophomores, especially, were awaiting a huge headliner this year since they have not gotten the chance to experience one yet.

“I was pretty disappointed because our tuition is so high, and they couldn’t manage to get someone to perform,” Apsara Anugole, a sophomore health science major, said.

“I think it sucks because all the upperclassmen always said that you could feel Homecoming in the air, before COVID, but this year it felt like it wasn’t even happening,” said Anjali Borra, a sophomore majoring in biology.

It is rumored that there will be a concert towards the end of the semester to make up for the lack of one during Homecoming. Without getting their hopes up, students are waiting to see if it will actually happen.

“I don’t think it’s true because why would they have it later, instead of during Homecoming week?” Borra said.