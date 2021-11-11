Volleyball splits pair of road matches, falls to fourth in ACC rankings

In a short two-game road trip last weekend versus Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opponents, Miami fell to No. 14 Georgia Tech (21-3, 12-2 ACC) by a 3-1 decision and swept the Clemson Tigers (11-14, 3-11 ACC) for their 15th sweep of the season.

With the season winding down to its final four matches, Miami’s loss to Georgia Tech dealt a serious blow to the Hurricanes’ hopes of claiming a top 25 spot in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) poll.

Three of Miami’s four losses on the season were dealt by top 25 teams, and two of those came against top five teams in Louisville and Pittsburgh. Nonetheless, Miami has been kept out of the AVCA rankings all season long, but have the second-most votes among non-ranked teams with 49; Pepperdine narrowly leads Miami with 52.

The loss to Georgia Tech saw Miami face an early 2-0 set deficit after dropping the opening two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-22.

In the opener, Miami posted a match-high hitting percentage of .357, logging 14 kills and four errors in 28 total attempts. Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, the Yellow Jackets’ best offensive performance dominated Miami’s. In the opener, Georgia Tech powerfully and efficiently, striking down 16 kills and only committing two errors for a hitting percentage of .538.

In the much narrower second set, the Canes were not nearly as sharp offensively as they were in the opener, registering only 10 kills with five errors in 28 attempts. The Yellow Jackets upped their kill output from the opener to 18, and despite surrendering four points’ worth of errors, they were able to squeeze by the Hurricanes and claim a commanding 2-0 set lead.

The third set was a marathon between the two ACC foes that saw the Hurricanes emerge with an electric 32-30 victory in extra volleyball. The set win allowed Miami to escape being swept for the second time this season, and the second time versus a ranked conference opponent.

En route to the set win, Miami rallied for five straight points behind a score from Peyman Yardimci, to go up 13-8. The Canes were able to keep a comfortable lead deep into the set, but the Yellow Jackets clawed their way back from being down 24-20 to tie the game and save themselves from a loss.

After a back-and-forth exchange of points, the Hurricanes ultimately claimed the set win after a kill from outside hitter Janet Kalaniuvalu.

In the match finale, Georgia Tech fought with a vengeance and claimed an early 4-2 lead before Miami roared back to take a lead of their own at 6-5. Deeper into the match, the Yellow Jackets dominated offensively and took a late 20-13 lead.

While Miami pushed to narrow the score and brought the game within five four times, Georgia Tech was able to claim a 25-19 victory.

On the match, Miami had four players – Kalaniuvalu, Yardimci, outside hitter Angela Grieve and middle blocker Aristea Tontai – log double-digit lines in kills, and middle blocker Janice Leao and Kalaniuvalu both logged five kills each.

“I’m actually pretty pleased with how we played for long stretches of tonight’s match,” head coach Jose “Keno” Gandara said. “Obviously disappointed in the result, but I think we did some stuff that we can be proud of and build on.

Two days later, the narrative was quite different for the Hurricanes and the sweep versus Clemson was much more characteristic of the type of season Miami has had in 2021.

In the match opener, the Clemson Tigers kept the match close, pouncing on Miami’s six attack errors to keep the Hurricanes honest early on. Despite the spotty offense on both ends of the floor, Miami was able to log 14 kills and secure a 25-20 set win.

The final two sets, however, were dominant outings for Miami and the Hurricanes posted back-to-back double-digit wins to secure the match sweep.

In the second set, the Hurricanes trailed 8-6 early, but Angela Grieve became a one-woman show for Miami, putting the team on her back for a 4-0 rally backed by two blocks and a kill. After a timeout from Clemson, Miami never looked back and outscored the Tigers 15-6 throughout the remainder of the set.

The match finale saw Miami’s best offensive performance of the afternoon as the Hurricanes smashed 13 kills with only two errors on 24 attempts, good for a .458 hitting percentage. The defense never let up either as the Canes forced at least five attack errors in each set of the match.

After claiming a 7-6 lead after a 3-0 deficit, the Canes erupted for an 18-9 run to put the Tigers way in quick fashion.

On the match, Miami had six players serve at least one ace, and a trio of Hurricanes in Yardimci, Leao and Tontai each recorded six blocks.

With one match win over the Tigers this season, the Hurricanes now look to this Saturday, Nov. 13, when they host their conference rival for their penultimate game of the season.

“This feels like a story that isn’t quite finished yet. The sequel is next Saturday,” Gandara.

Deep into the home stretch of the season, the Hurricanes look to finish their season strong in their final four games, which are all spread out throughout the remainder of November. Beyond Saturday’s rematch versus Clemson, Miami has a chance to boost their standing in the ACC against Florida State on Nov. 19, North Carolina on Nov. 21 and Wake Forest on Nov. 24.