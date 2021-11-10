Campus NewsCampus LifeMultimedia Gallery: Friday Homecoming festivities By Josh Halper - November 10, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The University of Miami’s Homecoming Week culminated in Friday’s Hurricane Howl, which included a block party, food trucks and the boat burning and fireworks show. Here are some photos from the event taken by TMH’s photo staff. Fireworks fly as students, faculty and alumni gather around Lake Osceola for the first time in two years during Hurricane Howl on Friday, Nov 5. This year's Homecoming Week theme was "Bring the Beat Back." Photo credit: Josh Halper The “Bring the Beat Back” homecoming theme is projected onto the side of the Shalala Student Center during the homecoming festivities on Nov. 5, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Sebastian the Ibis performs alongside cheerleaders during the Homecoming Block Party on the Foote Green on Nov. 5. Photo credit: Sharron Lou Fireworks go off from the roof of the Shalala Student Center as a part of the homecoming festivities on Nov. 5, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon The Frost Band of the Hour drummers perform during Homecoming on the Foote Green on Nov. 5, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon The wooden boat, painted with the logo and colors of UM's homecoming opponent, Georgia Tech, burst into flames in Lake Osceola on Nov. 5. According to UM tradition, if the mast falls before the boat sinks, UM will win the Homecoming football game. Photo credit: Josh Halper Students cheer for the Homecoming King and Queen during the block party on the Foote Green Photo credit: Sharron Lou Students gather around Lake Osceola to watch fireworks during Homecoming on Nov. 5 Photo credit: Sharron Lou