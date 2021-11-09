Katie Meier becomes winningest coach in Miami basketball history with win over Jackson State

There is no Miami basketball coach that has more wins than Katie Meier.

With a 72-67 win over Jackson State University on Tuesday afternoon, Meier won her 304th game as Miami’s head coach and became the winningest coach in Miami men’s and women’s basketball history.

“To have the most anything in school history as a coach, then you’ve got the most support and somebody’s behind the scenes when you’re not in the room making big-time decisions to keep you around or to give you what you think you need to sustain a program,” Meier said after the game.

In her 17th season with the Hurricanes, Meier holds a 304-198 career record. She surpassed her predecessor Ferne Labati with the win.

“No words can ever truly capture all that Katie Meier has meant to our student-athletes, our women’s basketball program & our university,” Miami athletic director Blake James said. “She is a winner in every sense of the word & I am honored to work alongside of her.”

Meier played four year of basketball for Duke University before graduating in 1990. She is third all-time in scoring average and fourth all-time in points. Under Meier, the Hurricanes have made the NCAA Tournament eight times and she was named USA Basketball coach of the year in 2013.