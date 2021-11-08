Women’s swimming & diving wins at Cincinnati

The women’s swimming & diving team traveled to the Keating Aquatics Center in Cincinnati prepared to compete against Louisville and Notre Dame Friday, but instead faced Cincinnati.

The Hurricanes (2-0) defeated Cincinnati, 185-112, on just 48 hours’ notice. COVID-19 precautions kept the meet’s original three teams from competing, so UM was forced to face an alternate opponent.

The Hurricanes rolled to a time of 1:43.35 in the 200-yard medley relay. R edshirt senior Danika Huizenga, sophomore Emma Sundstrand, freshman Giulia Carvalho and freshman Jacey Hinton teamed up to carry UM to its first-place finish.

Huizinga completed the 100-yard backstroke in 56.54 seconds for an individual win, while Sundstrand and Carvalho added first and second placings in the 100-yard breaststroke and placed in the top two in 200-yard breaststroke. Redshirt junior individual medley specialist Zorry Mason won the IM in 2:06.81.

Hinton also won the 50-yard freestyle, while junior Aino Otava garnered first place in 200-yard butterfly in 2:04.05.

Freshman Emma Gullstrand and sophomore Mia Vallée notched 336.68 and 309.38 performances in the 1-meter springboard. Junior Millie Haffety placed third but finished second in the 3-meter.

The Hurricanes return to Coral Gables to host the all-day Miami Invite at the Norman Whitten Pool from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20.