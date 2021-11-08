New “Sustainable U” partnership to launch next week

“Sustainable U: Rounding Up @ The Campus Bookstore” is a new philanthropic initiative that will be introduced at the University of Miami Campus Store on November 15.

Students from the sustainable business program at UM, in collaboration with Auxiliary Services and the Campus Bookstore, are excited to launch this initiative to benefit both the University of Miami Food pantry, as well as the CommUnity Garden Club. The University of Miami Food Pantry is a new organization on the Coral Gables campus that focuses on helping students with food insecurities.

Students are able to visit the food pantry and take groceries free of cost. Also on the Coral Gables campus, The CommUnity Garden Club focuses on organic gardening producing fruits, vegetables, and herbs without the use of artificial pesticides. Upon checkout at the bookstore, customers will have the option to round their transaction up to the nearest dollar, with the proceeds being entirely donated to these organizations.

Creation of this partnership will allow for students to have healthy, free options of produce grown on the university’s campus.