Summer Walker confronts romantic relationship controversy heads-on with “Still Over It”

After “Still Over It,” the world needs a public apology from London on Da Track.

On Nov. 5, the two year anniversary of her debut single “Over It,” Atlanta R&B singer Summer Walker released her follow-up album “Still Over It” through LVRN and Interscope Records. The album consists of twenty tracks, including the lead single “Ex For A Reason” featuring J.T. of the Miami-native female rap-duo City Girls. The project additionally features collaborations from Cardi B, Pharrell Williams and the Neptunes, Ari Lennox, Omarion, Ciara and SZA.

“Still Over It” comes on the heels of her break up with producer and ex-boyfriend, London. The two dated on and off since 2019 and officially broke up early in 2021. The singer took to Instagram to vent about the father of her child many times and in August accused him of attempted sabotage in her new relationship with boyfriend LVRD Pharaoh.

“London calling & dm’ng [sic] everyone around me cause he BLOCKED talking bout if you care about Summer get that n***a away from her,” Walker said on Instagram.

This led to messy online confrontations between Walker, London and the other mothers of his children Erica Racine and Eboni Ivory.

When listening to “Still Over It,” constant themes of dealing with heartbreak and betrayal truly encapsulate what the album is about. Walker calls out London by name, speaks out on the other mothers of his children and even his own mother.

“Take this opportunity to learn from my mistakes. You don’t have to guess if something is love. Love is shown through actions. Stop making excuses for people who don’t show up for you. Don’t ignore the red flags. And don’t think you have to stay somewhere ’cause you can’t find better—you can and you will. Don’t settle for less — you don’t deserve it and neither does your family,” Walker said in a message to Apple Music.

Lead single “Ex For a Reason” left much to be desired, as it falls flat and serves as a faulty track out of the twenty. On others, Walker approached each song with a raw take, pouring out frustrations many of her fans were not privy to.

The genius of this album is when she’s able to sound authentic and honest with a subject matter that many improperly perceive as bitterness. Instead her fans are left with knowledge, empathy and even some appreciation for her triumph and coming out on the other side.

Standout tracks on “Still Over It” include “No Love,” “4th Baby Mama” and “Unloyal.”

“Still Over It” is predicted to debut at number one on the US album charts with over 185k streams its first week. This would be Walker’s first number one album, as well as the biggest female R&B debut.

