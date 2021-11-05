Student organizations raise funds and awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Students organizations across campus rocked pink as they raised awareness and funds for breast cancer research, treatment, and charity organizations this past October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Association of Commuter Students (ACS) held donut sales every Wednesday throughout October. They raised a total of $532.15, which was donated to the Bright Pink Foundation, a charity that educates young women and health care providers on breast and ovarian cancer through digital tools and marketing.

“The fund raiser was really a win-win for everyone. We got to raise funds for a great cause and it was a great opportunity for our organization to grow,” said Erick Martin, a senior majoring in health science and the Community Outreach Chair for ACS.

“I’ve already heard people want to do it again next year. We had regulars every Wednesday, people outside of the club were connecting and asking about ACS,” Martin continued.

When Martin first became the community outreach chair, he said he felt ACS did not have a major philanthropic cause unlike many other student organizations on campus. Martin created a committee to address this issue.

Noah Lapaiz and Angel Aguilar, both ACS members, helped Martin with the creation of donut sales in October. Lapaiz had the idea of focusing on a Breast Cancer Awareness Month-related event, and Aguilar came up with the idea for donut sales.

“I wasn’t really sure about the idea because I don’t like donuts but I trusted them and it turned out to be a great new fundraising tactic,” Martin said. “I’ve never seen Mean Girls but apparently, the girls always wear pink on Wednesdays so we ran with that and it brought some more excitement to the fundraiser.”

Category 5, UM’s spirit programming board, also held its own Breast Cancer Awareness Month event, organizing a “Pink Out” at Miami’s football game against North Carolina State on Oct. 23.

“Our fan zone initiative is a great way for students to have a safe environment. Students can rehydrate and get some food,” said Ty Phillips, a senior majoring in exercise physiology and the external vice-chair of Cat 5. “We also have music, giveaways, and games that you can play so it’s just a nice place to recharge.”

At the student fan zone, students received custom designed tailgate-inspired t-shirts with pink elements along with pink entry bracelets. Hard Rock Stadium provided pink bucket hats for all students in the student section.

“It was one of our only home games in October so we took the opportunity to organize the Pink Out and it was great to see all the fans wearing pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Nathalia Torres, a senior double majoring in sociology and criminology and the Cat 5 football co-chair.

Whether it be raising funds to continue the fight against breast cancer or raising awareness for the cause, UM student organizations once again served their community over the course of October.

Both Cat 5, @um_category5, and ACS, @acs_um, are on Instagram for those interested in learning more about the organizations.