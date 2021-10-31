Who killed it? The best looks from Halloween 2021

In preview of the spookiest night of the year, here are some of the season’s killer looks so far:

For her birthday, Doja Cat threw a Halloween bash as Princess Kida. “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” is one of the more underrated films of the Disney canon. In the story, Princess Kida’s role marked a major breakaway from the damsel-in-distress trope. For a powerhouse Doja, the choice of the Princess warrior is right down the empowering, genre-bending artist’s alley.

Embed from Getty Images

Actress Judy Greer paid homage to Diane Keaton’s legendary role in Woody Allen’s “Annie Hall.” The eclectic look sparked a turning point in androgynous aesthetic and the acceptance of masculine garments in mainstream female fashion. Remind us to find some oversized vests and ties to channel 1970s New York this fall.

Following her viral “hottie-ween” interpretation as Pinhead, Megan Thee Stallion recently dropped the sizzling “Something for Thee Hotties” in another hell-raising ensemble. The cover features the rapper as the devil, ready to burn her way to the top of the charts. Your Halloween playlist is officially secured with this album of straight-out-of-the grave archival material and fiery freestyles.

Losing our marbles over this Squid Game Halloween costume. Hayley Kiyoko understood the assignment. 🦑 (📷: @hayleykiyoko) pic.twitter.com/Z3s779BlBM — E! News (@enews) October 30, 2021

To no one’s surprise, “Squid Game’s” character Kang Sae-byeok is a popular choice this year. Singer Hayley Kiyoko and digital producer Eugene Lee Yang served renditions of South Korean breakout star HoYeon Yung’s player sixty-seven. Kiyoko opted for the instantly recognizable green jumpsuit, while Yang donned multiple outfits, including the bloody sharp tux from the tragic dinner episode. Well played. They each deserve a dalgona star.

The influence and nostalgia of previous fashion eras won’t stop for Halloween. Remember when Naomi Campell fell on the runway during a Vivienne Westwood fashion show in Paris in 1993? The one with the pink boa? Maybe you don’t, but fashion enthusiasts will appreciate the uber specificity of talk show host Tamron Hall’s niche costume.

When planning a group costume, make sure to stick to the team. During “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Rippa’s crew mounted the “Boo-Origin” shuttle as Jeff Bezos’s band of Blue Origin space cowboys. The special episode included an astounding forty costume changes, including recognizable characters from “Bridgerton” to “Ted Lasso.” The sheer amount of preparation for this undertaking is scary.

Honorable Mentions:

Travis Barker as Sex Pistols punk bassist Sid Vicious.

Al Roker of the “Today” show as The Weeknd a la Super Bowl halftime.

Whoopie Goldberg as Audrey II (the monstrous hungry plant from “Little Shop of Horrors”).

Jamie Lee Curtis as her mom Janet Lee’s character in “Psycho.”

Featured image “Halloween” by jomudo is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0