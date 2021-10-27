SportsFootballMultimedia Gallery: Miami defeats No. 18 NC State By Jared Lennon - October 27, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Hurricanes defeated the No. 18 ranked NC State Wolfpack 31-30 on Oct. 23, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some of the best moments through the lenses of The Miami Hurricane photo staff. Canes fans in the student section throw up the "U" during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus NC State at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Freshman Tyler Van Dyke scrambles down the field during the first half of Miami’s 31-30 win over NC State on Saturday Oct. 23, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Van Dyke threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns. Photo credit: Josh Halper Sophomore Tyrique Stevenson jumps in an attempt to block a pass in Miami's win over NC State on Saturday Oct. 23, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Photo credit: Josh Halper Freshman Jaylan Knighton celebrates after scoring a touchdown in Miami’s 31-30 victory over NC State on Saturday Oct. 23 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Knighton had 166 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Photo credit: Josh Halper Former UM head coach Larry Coker poses with former players and family members during a halftime ceremony recognizing the 2001 National Championship team at Miami’s game versus NC State at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Football chief of staff and 2001 UM National Champion Ed Reed signs autographs before the Hurricane Walk prior to Miami’s game versus NC State at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Junior tight end Will Mallory dives into the end zone to score a touchdown in the third quarter of Miami’s game versus NC State at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Freshman running back Jaylan Knighton rushes past defenders during the third quarter of Miami’s game versus NC State at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Sebastian the Ibis poses during the third quarter of Miami’s game versus NC State at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Redshirt junior safety Bubba Bolden walks away from NC State quarterback Devin Leary after tackling him during the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus NC State at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Senior wide receiver Mike Harley celebrates in the fourth quarter of Miami’s win over NC State at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021. Photo credit: Katrina Nguyen