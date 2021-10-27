Gallery: Miami defeats No. 18 NC State

By
Jared Lennon
-

The Hurricanes defeated the No. 18 ranked NC State Wolfpack 31-30 on Oct. 23, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some of the best moments through the lenses of The Miami Hurricane photo staff.

Canes fans in the student throw up the U, as a part of a third-down tradition designed to pressure and distract the opposing team’s offense, during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus NC State University at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021.
Freshman Tyler Van Dyke scrambled down the field during the first half of Miami’s win over NC State 31-30 Saturday Oct. 23 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Van Dyke threw for 325 yards and had four touchdowns on the day.
Sophomore Tyrique Stevenson jumps in an attempt to block a pass in Miami's win over NC State on Saturday Oct. 23 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Freshman Jaylan Knighton celebrates after scoring a touchdown in Miami’s 31-30 victory over NC State Saturday Oct. 23 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Knighton had 166 all purpose yards and a touchdown.
National champion head coach Larry Coker poses with former players and family members during a halftime ceremony recognizing the 2001 national champions at Miami’s game versus NC State University at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021.
Football chief of staff and national champion Ed Reed signs autographs before the hurricane walk prior to Miami’s game versus NC State University at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021.
Junior tight end Will Mallory dives into the end zone, scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of Miami’s game versus NC State University at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021.
Freshman running back Jaylan Knighton rushes past defenders during the third quarter of Miami’s game versus NC State University at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021.
Sebastian the Ibis poses during the third quarter of Miami’s game versus NC State University at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021.
Redshirt junior safety Bubba Bolden nonchalantly walks away from NC State quarterback Devin Leary after sacking him during the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus NC State University at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021.
Senior wide receiver Mike Harley celebrates in the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus NC State University at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021.
