Outplayed and outclassed Hurricanes allow six first half goals, fall 6-1 to Virginia

Throughout the majority of the Miami Hurricanes’ 2021 season, the first 20 minutes have been telling.

When the team has struggled mightily, they’ve conceded goals early in the first half.

Saturday’s matchup in Charlottesville, Virginia, was no different, as the Hurricanes (4-11, 1-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) let in six goals in the first 29 minutes on their way to a 6-1 defeat against No. 2-ranked Virginia (15-1-1, 8-0-1 ACC).

The Cavaliers opened the tally in the second minute as forward Haley Hopkins scored her seventh goal of the season; she added her eighth in the 21st minute. Forward Alex Spaanstra, who assisted on the first Virginia goal, joined the scoring fest in the 11th minute with her seventh of the campaign.

The onslaught continued in the 13th minute, as forward Diana Ordoñez moved to first in the conference with her 12th goal of the season. After two added goals in two minutes from Hopkins and midfielder Taryn Torres, Ordoñez secured her brace and finished off the scoring for Virginia on the day with a beautiful solo effort in the 29th minute.

Junior goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais, who did not record a save in her previous start against Virginia Tech, was able to get a hand on several of the Cavaliers’ opening goals but could not keep them out of the net. Senior Tyler Speaks replaced Dagenais at halftime after four goals were allowed.

Speaks, in perhaps her last collegiate game, impressed with four saves of her own and no goals allowed.

The Hurricanes only shot of the day resulted in a goal, as sophomore forward Katerina Molina registered her third tally of the season in the 30th minute. Molina was able to beat a Cavalier defender and curl a right-footed strike past the dive of Virginia goalkeeper Michaela Moran.

The Hurricanes were out shot by an outstanding 27-1 margin, as the Cavaliers put 10 shots on goal compared to Miami’s one. The wheels have begun to fall off for Sarah Barnes’ group, as this result follows up a 5-0 road loss at Virginia Tech on Thursday.

UM will look to finish off the season on a good note and secure a second ACC win of the season, hosting No. 7 North Carolina on Thursday in its season finale at Cobb Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.