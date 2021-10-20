National Transfer Student Week provides UM transfers recognition and community

In celebration of students that transferred to the University of Miami, Tau Sigma Honor Society, the university’s honor society for transfer students, is hosting their annual National Transfer Student Week from Oct. 18-22.

UM’s chapter of the national organization, established in 2019, will host events throughout the week in collaboration with the Department of Orientation and Commuter Student Involvement. Activities planned include a kickball match with Sebastian the Ibis, tacos at the Toppel Career Center, trivia, a picnic, Zumba, dodgeball and basketball at the Herbert Wellness Center, among others.

Tau Sigma Events Chair Amber Dunn, a senior majoring in motion pictures production and marine affairs, helped coordinate the week’s festivities to honor the transfer community and give students the opportunity to meet one another

“Our number one priority is making sure we’ve planned events students will enjoy. It’s only our second year at UM recognizing National Transfer Week, so we’re excited to continue recognizing transfer students,” Dunn said.

Dunn joined Tau Sigma as a junior, the same year she transferred to the university, after attending national transfer week and meeting the academic requirements needed to join.

“It was just nice seeing that someone recognizes us, especially transferring from a community college to a university, which can be scary,” Dunn said. “It’s definitely drastically different, and just seeing all the events that were specifically made for us made me feel welcome.”

Tau Sigma is open to any transfer student who obtains a 3.5 grade point average within one semester. The society works to address the unique needs and concerns of transfer students while also creating a welcoming community.

“I 100% recommend that all transfer students go to these events, because I think the transfer experience is so unique and it can be really hard if you don’t know other people going through it,” said Rachel Reydler, a junior majoring in political science and economics. “Joining Tau Sigma and going to the events will just help you meet more people.”

Students interested in Tau Sigma can find out more about the organization on their Engage page or on their Instagram: @umiamitaugisma.