Running back Cam’Ron Harris season ends after suffering knee injury

After yet another disappointing game, the Miami Hurricanes have lost yet another player.

Starting running back Cam’Ron Harris is out for the rest of the season after sustaining a right knee injury during Miami’s 45-42 loss to the University of North Carolina Tar Heels on Oct. 16. Harris was helped off the field in the third quarter and did not return to play.

“We’ll miss Cam for the rest of the year,” head coach Manny Diaz said on Monday. “Cam had been one of the guys who had really stepped up as a leader, had been named captain in the two weeks since the Virginia game, and it’s just another tough blow to the team.”

This season, Harris has been the Hurricanes’ top rusher, averaging 5.8 yards per carry and pacing the team with 414 total rushing yards. He’s scored five touchdowns in Miami’s six games.

It is now up to Jaylan Knighton to help the team find success at running back as the Canes lost freshmen Don Chaney Jr. to a season-ending knee injury of his own against Appalachian State on Sept. 11.

Knighton, who was suspended for four games, did step up for Miami once Harris left the game. He had a total of 17 carries, 92 rushing yards, two receptions totaling 73 yards and three touchdowns. Knighton also saw action against the Virginia Cavaliers on Sept. 30, rushing for 44 yards and averaging 2.9 yards per carry.

With Harris added to a seemingly never-ending list of sidelined players, the already struggling Hurricanes will continue to be impacted by the injury bug.

Miami will get its next chance on the field on Saturday, Oct. 23 against No. 18 North Carolina State at Hard Rock Stadium. The Wolfpack will be the first ranked team Miami has faced since its loss to No. 4 Alabama in its season opener.