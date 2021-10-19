Leading returning scorer Isaiah Wong named to preseason All-ACC first team

Sophomore guard Isaiah Wong was selected to the Preseason All-ACC first team, as announced live on the ACC Network Tuesday.

Wong paced the Hurricanes last season with 17.1 points per game, while adding averages of 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. The third-year sophomore finished fifth in preseason voting with 37 points, earning 12 more points than Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe, who was the first selection on the Second Team.

Wong’s all-around performance last season earned him Third Team All-ACC honors, which led him to enter his name into consideration for the 2021 NBA Draft before puling out and announcing his return for his third season at Miami.

The Piscataway, New Jersey native is the second-leading returning scorer in the conference, trailing only Buddy Boeheim of Syracuse. Joining Boeheim and Wong on the first team is Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and North Carolina’s Armando Bacot.

This is the second consecutive season a Miami guard received first team honors in the preseason, and the fourth time in five years a Hurricane has garnered a Preseason All-ACC selection.

Wong will lead the Hurricanes into their exhibition matchup Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Watsco Center as they battle in-state opponent Nova Southeastern.