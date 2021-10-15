5 great Miami getaways to enjoy some fall fun

The Horrorland Miami



Located at the Aventura Mall

The Horrorland is perfect for adrenaline junkies. This drive-through haunted attraction will have you quivering in your seat. Instead of only one house, there are eight themed houses in this attraction. There’s nothing short of horror at this attraction, with zombies, clowns and ghosts- you’ll be the star of your very own horror movie. This event is perfect in the midst of COVID-19 and it takes around 35 minutes to complete. The Horrorland is open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Berry Farms Harvest Festival

13720 SW 216th St, Miami, FL 33170

If you’re looking for the classic fall day, look no further because The Berry Farms’ Harvest Festival will have everything you need. First, put your navigational skills up to the test in the corn maze. Afterwards, enjoy a corn pit tractor ride and play some corn holes. If you’re feeling hungry, don’t worry — there are a wide variety of yummy foods and fresh juices. The sunflower fields and pumpkin patches will make for the best Instagram pictures and this destination is also pet-friendly. Weekday tickets are $11 and weekend tickets are $17.

Tinez Farms Fall Festival

16405 SW 177th Ave, Miami, FL 33187

If pop-up food vendors and live music sound like the perfect weekend activity, then check out the First Annual Fall Festival at Tinez Farm. They also have classic fall festival activities, like a hay bale castle, a maze and pumpkins. While listening to the live music, take a look around the pop-up shops and try some fresh honey and roasted corn.

Pinto’s Farm Pumpkin Patch

14890 SW 216 St, Miami, FL 33170

Nothing says fall more than pumpkins. If you’re looking for the perfect pumpkin to carve, head over to Pinto’s Farm. Admission includes one pumpkin, a tractor ride, a pedal boat ride and a walk-through to meet the animals. Not only is this the perfect picture place, but there are also tons of rides and activities, including a magic show.

House of Horror Haunted Carnival

Located at the Miami International Mall

Are you a fan of haunted houses? Then the House of Horror is the perfect place for you! Dubbed as the scariest event in South Florida, you’ll get to experience four different haunted attractions for the price of one. First, you will be greeted by demonic sales clerks at “Mall Mayhem” before descending into the “Toxic Apocalypse”, where you will feel a sense of paranoia. If you’re still up for it, check out “1455 Asylum” and “Scare-X”. Some carnival rides and attractions are included with the ticket. This Haunted House is open from Tuesday through Saturday, with weekday tickets being $25 and weekend tickets being $35.

