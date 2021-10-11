A Halloween movie list for those who like it not as scary

Blood and gore is not for everyone and that’s ok. With today’s film technology, scary movies are not just shot beautifully, but are more graphic with their depictions of horror.

With this in mind, TMH felt it important to compile a list of films to enjoy this October, one for those who don’t stomach horror as well. While still seasonably appropriate, these movies won’t leave you sleeping with the lights on afterwards.

“Anaconda”

Starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Owen Wilson and Danny Trejo, the cast powers through “Anaconda’s” cheesiness. It’s incredibly entertaining, especially if you look past the plot and focus on Lopez and Ice Cube trying to kill a terribly edited snake. The only thing better than a good monster movie is a bad monster movie.

“The Babysitter”

This Netflix original provides excellent opportunities for its cast to shine. Samara Weaving is perfect as the cult-leading Bee. While Judah Lewis’ Cole is a bit bland, his performance is more than covered by Weaving’s excess charm. The full cast features former Disney star Bella Thorne and the particularly delightful Robbie Amell.

“Blade” trilogy

If you love the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out one of the first successful adaptations Marvel ever made. Starring Wesley Snipes, the original Blade trilogy, which has a reboot on the way, is a fantastic mix of 80’s style action and horror with several very influential scenes on both comic book movies and horror.

“The Cabin in the Woods”

This film is what you get if you take the self-awareness of “Scream,” widen the scale to broach more subgenres and amp the intensity of the parody to 100. Featuring Chris Hemsworth and Sigourney Weaver, the control room guiding the characters knows every horror-genre trope and has no problem using them to great effect.

“Final Destination” franchise

One of the most popular horror franchises of the 21st century, these films are an easy watch. Lacking the overpowering gore of the “Saw” franchise or the jumpscares of “Paranormal Activity,” the series is most enjoyable when watching with friends and mocking the dumb sequence of events playing out.

“Goosebumps” TV series

Based on the hit children’s horror books from R.L Stein, the show has many anthologies that appeal to viewers of all ages. “The Haunted Mask,” “Say Cheese and Die,” “Stay Out of the Basement,” “One Day at Horrorland” and “Welcome to Dead House,” among many others, are standout features.

“Jennifer’s Body”

Created from the talents behind “Juno,” this movie somehow took longer to find success. While Amanda Seyfried, Adam Brody, Chris Pratt and J.K. Simmons (plus the insane wig he’s rocking) all give good performances, this is Megan Fox’s career-defining moment — and she dominates every scene. Despite its 2009 release, it only recently became a cult favorite, partially due to its social commentary and fit in the “Me Too” movement.

“Scary Movie”

Created by brothers Keenan Ivory, Marlon and Shawn Wayans, “Scary Movie” is one of the best parodies ever. Anna Faris gives a hilariously on-the-nose performance, perfectly mimicking the confused puppy persona of a badly done “final woman” cliche. Despite being its parody, the movie still manages to have a clearer plot than “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

“Super 8”

Co-produced by Steven Spielberg, the story of a group of teens attempting to win a film festival instead stumble into a real-life horror movie. Influenced by concepts from coming-of-age sci-fi films such as “It” and “The Goonies,” the J.J Abrams film pays homage to its influences while crafting its own great story.

“What We Do in the Shadows”

This film is a mockumentary centering around a group of vampires living in a New Zealand flat. Created by and starring Taika Waititi of “Thor: Ragnarok,” this film helped achieve his success. Waititi’s humor is ever-present here as even in unsettling moments the movie is hilarious, and as the world expands outside our flat the costume design shines.

Featured image “Autumn Country Barn” by ForestWander.com is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0