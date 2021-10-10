Choose your fighter: Plant-based edition

On Oct. 16, Miami’s ultimate “Plant-Based Party of the Year” will attract celebrities and locals to Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, where Vegan Block Party will take place. With a sweeping natural landscape that boasts over one hundred vendors, a fully vegan bar and live music, the event highlights the vegan movement’s increasing popularity throughout Florida.

In addition, the festival’s art, activism, yoga, family-friendly zone, wellness workshops and animal adoption guarantee a variety of exciting activities.

As popular restaurants continue to pop up around Miami, the stigma around plant-based lifestyles continues to fade. Its rapid impact over the state has spread to the University of Miami, with dining options like Fresh Fusion.

In honor of the approaching Vegan Block Party, here are the top plant-based spots to try in the 305.

For the first-timer

If you’re feeling apprehensive about trying vegan or vegetarian cuisine, Miami is a beginners’ paradise. Love Life Cafe in Wynwood is an easy favorite.

Famous for its veggie burgers, the casual eatery will introduce your palette to a wonder of flavors with dishes that are familiar, yet hold nutritional value. Enjoy pizza, pasta and tacos in vegan style.

If you are looking for an Asian-inspired menu, Planta Queen is the go-to for those who love dumplings, noodles and sushi. To avoid confusion, Planta Queen specifically serves Asian fare and is located in Coconut Grove.

Its sister restaurant Planta is also plant-based, but it is located in South Beach and serves a high-end variety of American, Italian and Asian cuisine.

For the sweet tooth

In the mood for a treat? L’Artisane Creative Bakery brings the taste of Paris to Miami. If fresh macaroons, pain au chocolates and creme brulees make your mouth water, visit this gem — the first French vegan bakery in the United States.

For a taste of the classics, Chocolate Chip Bakery serves homemade goods with a vegan twist. Check out their cozy menu of signature cookies, cafe con leche donuts, specialty lattes and infamous chocolate milkshakes.

For the spice-seeker

A melting pot of cultural cuisines, Miami has no limits when it comes to plant-based restaurants with a kick. For vegetarians, savor the spices of Awash Ethiopian and their vegetable entree, a combination platter that will bring the heat and save you time searching the menu for safe options.

In Miami, vegans do not have to miss out on Cuban food. Founded by a young Cuban couple, Vegan Cuban Cuisine gives vegans an opportunity to feast on traditional staples like Picadillo a la Habanera and flan.

For the busy bee

Miami is the hustler’s city, but don’t worry: Organic Food Kings will save you the time and expense, without the tradeoff of a bad meal.

The all-vegan food truck is family-owned, so your burgers, fries, smoothies and desserts will be crafted with the personal touch of another Miami hustler. An added bonus is the Astro-turf seating area, in case you do have a minute to sit.

For a quick, organic deli and market, The Plantisserie will suit your needs.

For the health-addict

It wouldn’t be Miami without the buffs. If you say the word “wellness” ten times a day, sprint over to Manna Life Food and recharge on some superfood arepas and smoothies after you hit the gym. Before you break a sweat — yes, the ingredients are locally sourced. In addition, the restaurant offers meal plans, perfect for those on restrictive diets and tight athletic schedules.

For the taste connoisseur

Dress to impress and indulge in a luxurious vegan experience at Plant Miami. The dishes are inspired by the Florida landscape and ingredients are harvested from their garden.

On South Beach, Full Bloom is another gourmet option. For vegetarians seeking an elevated dinner, reserve at Jeremy Ford’s Stubborn Seed, the season 13 winner of Bravo’s “Top Chef.”

For the Photo first foodie

For those seeking a fun experience, head over to Bunnie Cakes, where you can craft your own cupcake in their decorating lab studio. At Thatch, enjoy organic food and take pictures in their eye-catching interiors.

If you seek a place that looks as good as your meal, fill your feed with Instagram flics of the surf-themed chic Pura Vida Miami. Recognizable with its baby blue fringed umbrellas, this beach-inspired chain is taking over the town. Make sure to snap your all-day breakfast plates and colorful veggie-filled bowls to capture the laid-back ambiance.

For the life of the party

Nightlife is Miami’s specialty. Grab the crew and head to Roots Miami Kava Bar & Eatery for a vibrant lounge with a kava bar and vegan options. Be the bohemian you wish you were at this late-night joint that also features a backyard garden.

Featured images taken from Instagram: @veganblockpartyofficial