Miami swim and dive defeats FIU in season opener

The Miami Hurricanes swimming and diving team traveled to University Park in Miami on Saturday to take on the Florida International Panthers and left with a pivotal 162.5-137.5 victory.

The meet was the season opener for both teams.

“Hats off to FIU, they had some great races and a lot of great detail out of their team,” head swimming coach Andy Kershaw said. “It was another great battle, and we’re happy to come out on top this time.”

The Hurricanes were led in part by freshman diver Emma Gullstrand, who was outstanding in the 1-meter springboard (360.83) and 3-meter springboard (327.23).

Gullstrand, who participated in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics as a member of Sweden’s national team, will be looking to lead her team to an NCAA championship in her second year with Miami.

“She’s got a good mix of being a very hard worker, always early to practice,” head diving coach Randy Ableman said. “One of the first kids there and the last to leave.”

Redshirt sophomore Adrianna Cera, who won in the 1,000-yard freestyle, and junior diver Mia Vallée, who finished second in the 1-meter (318.30) and third in the 3-meter (310.05), also rallied the Hurricanes to dominance.

“It’s such a credit to the vibe they’ve created and the bond they’re creating,” Kershaw said. “They’re all there for each other, all cheering for each other, racing for each other, getting to the wall for the betterment of the team.”

Miami won nine of 16 events in the dual meet, while FIU won the other seven. The Panthers were led by redshirt senior Julia Miranda, who won all four events that she swam in.

The Hurricanes concluded their season-opening victory with a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Miami was led in this race by their top entry of Cera, seniors Carmen San Nicolas and Sydney Knapp, and freshman Jacey Hinton.

Kershaw was elated with him team’s togetherness and comradery throughout the meet.

“That’s what we talked about going in, and that’s what we executed,” Kershaw said. “Certainly we have things to work on, but I’m very happy with the culture and foundation that is being put in place by this group of women.”

On the matchup between the crosstown rivals, Kershaw added that he is “looking forward to continuing this great rivalry that [Miami and FIU] have.”

UM will travel to Dallas for the SMU classic from Oct. 8–9, while FIU competes again in the TYR Fall Classic on those days.