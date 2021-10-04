UM updates COVID guidelines as infection slows and vaccination rates increase

Due to the low rates of COVID-19 infection on campus and the incline in vaccination rates among students, the University of Miami has removed the outdoor mask mandate on the Coral Gables and marine campuses.

Masks are no longer mandatory in outdoor settings but remain recommended in any large group gatherings, announced a memo on Oct. 1 to the UM community.

Indoor masking will remain mandatory at the university, following CDC guidelines. These indoor spaces include classrooms, libraries, lobbies, elevators, labs, shared laundry rooms, and retail and dining locations. Masks must be worn properly to cover both the nose and mouth in all indoor settings. Any student who does not follow the university’s mask policies may be subject to the student conduct process.

“The updated COVID-19 protocols are a sign of improvement with students and staff, and a step towards normalcy,” said Sarika Alan-Schwartz, a freshman studying biology at UM. “I worry that because we are taking this step, we may have to eventually revert back to outdoor mask mandates because the spread will initiate again. I am hoping close to all students can be fully vaccinated within the upcoming months.”

In tandem with the university’s masking policy, the university will maintain its surveillance testing protocols. To prevent widespread COVID-19 transmission and ensure the safety of the community, any student who is not fully vaccinated or has not provided proof of vaccination is required to take a COVID-19 test twice a week.

Students who do not comply with the testing instructions of the university will be referred to the Dean of Students office and may face appropriate disciplinary actions.

“Students are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to safeguard their health and the health of all members of our University and South Florida communities,” UM said in their Oct. 1 memo.

Employees with an approved vaccination exemption must test a minimum of one time per week. Employees who do not comply with the testing requirements will be referred to Human Resources or Faculty Affairs.

Any student who is fully vaccinated and has provided proof of vaccination to the university through their MyUHealthChart account is exempt from COVID-19 surveillance testing.

Fully vaccinated students pursuing a degree and are enrolled in Fall 2021 classes are still eligible to receive prizes through the institution’s Voluntary COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Program after uploading a copy of their COVID-19 Vaccination record card to their MyUHealthChart account.

Additional information regarding UM’s COVID-19 guidelines including testing locations and hours of operation can be found at coronavirus.miami.edu.