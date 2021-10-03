Gallery: Volleyball victorious over UNC

After losing hold of a two-set lead, Canes volleyball defeated the University of North Carolina Tarheels 15-12 in the tie-breaking fifth set, earning them a 3-2 victory. Here are some of the best moments from the match.
Junior middle blocker Janice Leao celebrates with teammates after Miami won the first set of its match versus the University of North Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Oct. 1, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Senior defensive specialist Priscilla Hernandez kneels to bump the ball during the first set of Miami’s match versus the University of North Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Oct. 1, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman outside hitter Nyah Anderson stands in the Miami front zone as a teammate serves during the first set of Miami’s match versus the University of North Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Oct. 1, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Jose "Keno" Gandara points something out to his players during the first set of Miami’s match versus the University of North Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Oct. 1, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Members of UCheer, wearing pride-themed face masks, perform during a timeout in the second set of Miami’s match versus the University of North Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Oct. 1, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A spectator holds up a sign reading “I’m single” during the second set of Miami’s match versus the University of North Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Oct. 1, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Some Miami volleyball players laced up their shoes with pride-themed laces, in honor of their pride night match versus the University of North Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Oct. 1, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Angela Grieve and junior middle blocker Janice Leao reach up to block a shot in the third set of Miami’s match versus the University of North Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Oct. 1, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman defensive specialist Yaidaliz Rosado bumps the ball during the fourth set of Miami’s match versus the University of North Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Oct. 1, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Junior setter Savannah Vach celebrates after Miami won its final set and match versus the University of North Carolina in the Knight Sports Complex on Oct. 1, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon