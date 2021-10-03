Gallery: Canes fall to Cavaliers

After trailing all game, the Hurricanes were unable to pull off the comeback and lost to the Virginia Cavaliers 28-30 at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30. Here are some of the best photos from the game.
Freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke looks at his receivers before calling for the snap during the third quarter of Miami’s game versus the University of Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 30, 2021. Van Dyke threw 15 completions on 29 attempts for 203 yards and one touchdown. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Senior wide receiver Mike Harley catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of Miami’s game versus the University of Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 30, 2021. Harley had six receptions for 45 yards, and one touchdown. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Redshirt junior safety Bubba Bolden tackles running back Mike Hollins during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus the University of Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 30, 2021. Bolden finished the game with five solo tackles. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke hands off the ball to junior running back Cam’Ron Harris during the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus the University of Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 30, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Junior running back Cam’Ron Harris leaps over a Virginia defender during the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus the University of Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 30, 2021. Harris had 14 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Redshirt junior punter Lou Hedley punts the ball during the third quarter of Miami’s game versus the University of Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 30, 2021. Hedley punted 8 times, with a long of 62 yards. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke rushes towards the end zone during the third quarter of Miami’s game versus the University of Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 30, 2021. Van Dyke rushed for 24 yards, scoring a touchdown on the play. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman running back Jaylan Knighton rushes downfield with the ball during the third quarter of Miami’s game versus the University of Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 30, 2021. Knighton had 15 carries, totaling 44 yards. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman kicker Andres Borregales kicks a field goal attempt in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus the University of Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 30, 2021. Borregales missed the kick, and Miami lost 28-30. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Manny Diaz watches a replay on the video board during the third quarter of Miami’s game versus the University of Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 30, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon