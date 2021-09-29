Multimedia Gallery: Canes soccer falls to Pitt By Jared Lennon - September 29, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Canes soccer lost 2-0 to the Pittsburgh Panthers at Cobb Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26. Here are some of the best moments: Canes soccer players huddle up before the start of their match versus Pittsburgh at Cobb Stadium on Sept. 26, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon A referee points at and dances with Sebastian the Ibis to the pre-game music before the start of Miami’s match versus Pittsburgh at Cobb Stadium on Sept. 26, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Miami and Pittsburgh players take a knee at the beginning of their match at Cobb Stadium on Sept. 26, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Junior midfielder/defender Taylor Shell looks for an open teammate during the first half of Miami’s match versus Pittsburgh at Cobb Stadium on Sept. 26, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Junior goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais winds up to kick the ball during the first half of Miami’s match versus Pittsburgh at Cobb Stadium on Sept. 26, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Junior goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais leaps in an attempt to block a shot on goal during the first half of Miami’s match versus Pittsburgh at Cobb Stadium on Sept. 26, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Junior midfielder/defender Taylor Shell winds up to kick the ball during the first half of Miami’s match versus Pittsburgh at Cobb Stadium on Sept. 26, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Junior midfielder/defender Taylor Shell looks for an open teammate to throw the ball in to during the first half of Miami’s match versus Pittsburgh at Cobb Stadium on Sept. 26, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Junior goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais catches the ball after a shot on goal during the second half of Miami’s match versus Pittsburgh at Cobb Stadium on Sept. 26, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Sophomore forward/midfielder Gabriela Rusek jumps for a header during the second half of Miami’s match versus Pittsburgh at Cobb Stadium on Sept. 26, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon