Cinematic Arts Commission shows free films on campus every week

The Cinematic Arts Commission (CAC), one of Hurricane Production’s seven committees, hosts weekly movies every Wednesday and Saturday at the Lakeside Village Auditorium.

As an organization, CAC strives to provide UM students with the highest level of motion picture entertainment and the best on-campus movie theatre experience possible. Beyond movie premieres, CAC also gives its members the chance to learn about movie programming, promotion, and presentation.

In addition to exclusive giveaways and guaranteed seats at each movie screening, committee members also get to select which movies are shown each semester, a combination of eleven films recently screened in theaters and two throwback films.

According to Diego Ortega Wall—a senior majoring in Business Technology & Motion Pictures and the chair of CAC—students interested in joining can learn more by adding the organization on Engage, attending their weekly 8 p.m. meeting on the third floor of Shalala, or coming to one of the movie screenings.

“We want to encourage all students who love movies to feel welcome in our organization and at our screenings,” Wall said.

Check out the full list of movies showing this semester here: