Gallery: Family Weekend

Parents, family members and friends of students gathered on campus for Family Weekend, a three-day period filled with a Pep Rally & BBQ, information sessions, a football game, a soccer match and much more. Here are some of the best photos from the festivities.
Freshman Lisa Sellers and mother Jade Sellers take a selfie with Sebastian the Ibis during the Family Weekend Pep Rally & BBQ on the Foote Green on Sept. 24, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Members of the Hurricanettes wait to perform during the Family Weekend Pep Rally & BBQ on the Foote Green on Sept. 24, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Sebastian the Ibis and his “family” pose during the Family Weekend Pep Rally & BBQ on the Foote Green on Sept. 24, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
President Julio Frenk speaks to students and their family during the Family Weekend Pep Rally & BBQ on the Foote Green on Sept. 24, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Members of the Frost Band of the hour stand and wait to perform during the Family Weekend Pep Rally & BBQ on the Foote Green on Sept. 24, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Senior Vice President for Student Affairs, Dr. Whitely, poses with a member of Sebastian the Ibis’ family during the Family Weekend Pep Rally & BBQ on the Foote Green on Sept. 24, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore Hannah Casper poses with parents Rodd and Susan, and sophomore teammate Via Carfagno during the Family Weekend Pep Rally & BBQ on the Foote Green on Sept. 24, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore Maya Grandson poses with parents Maita and Eric during the Family Weekend Pep Rally & BBQ on the Foote Green on Sept. 24, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman Tiernan Trout and mother Tracy pose during the Family Weekend Pep Rally & BBQ on the Foote Green on Sept. 24, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Canes fans and family members throw up the U in the student section during Miami’s game versus Central Connecticut State University at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon