Lil Nas X conquers haters, remains triumphant, and celebrates his Black queerness on ‘Montero’

Lil Nas X has officially given birth to a masterpiece.

Over the last few weeks, the rapper known for hits such as “Old Town Road” threw baby showers, had maternity shoots and made homophobes upset all to prepare us for the magic that is “Montero.”

“Montero” is Lil Nas X’s debut album, released Sept. 17 by Columbia Records. The project features 15 songs including “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” “Sun Goes Down” and “Industry Baby.”

Embed from Getty Images

The album was released amidst controversy surrounding his performances and music. “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” released this March, is an example of the criticism he has been faced with for his music videos. Pressed about Satanic imagery including the rapper lap dancing on Satan, Conservative commentators expressed the concern that he was trying to glamorize this Satanism.

“Montero” serves as a response to the criticism he has received.

Using riveting guitar melodies throughout the whole album, he arranges songs like “One of Me” and “Industry Baby” to respond to the constant conversation that he will be remembered as a one-hit wonder for “Old Town Road.” He has already proven them wrong, with his hits “Panini,” “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” dominating the top five on the Billboard Charts.

This debut album is more personal compared to his Grammy-nominated 2019 EP “7,” which featured the tracks “Rodeo” and “C7osure.”

The 22 year-old pop star used this project to express highs and lows of fame, his love life, mental health and express himself as a queer black man. Songs like “Void,” “Life After Salem” and “Am I Dreaming” are ballads that go against the grain of what he has previously released. He offsets the slow songs with upbeat trap-pop tracks such as “Scoop,” “That’s What I Want” and “Dolla Sign Slime.”

Embed from Getty Images

The LP contains impressive features with Elton John, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow and Miley Cyrus.

Self-proclaimed “Houston Hottie” Stallion brought fun, confident energy to “Dolla Sign Slime,” giving fans a taste of the sexy attitude she serves in her own projects.

John provides a gorgeous piano arrangement for “One of Me.” This was the first time the two collaborated, however John previously discussed Lil Nas X in interviews, stating that he’s “a wonderful artist and has balls of steel.”

Doja Cat and Cyrus were amazing additions to the album as well, serving as a huge win for “Montero.” Doja Cat sports a seductive, hip-hop styled verse on the upbeat, spicy “Scoop,” while Cyrus goes to her sultry, glam-rock roots for “Am I Dreaming.” He stated that both women were among his “biggest inspirations” and that collaborating with them fulfills a dream.

Embed from Getty Images

“Montero” was the album release we did not know we needed. Lil Nas X managed to pack heartbreak, love, betrayal and much more into 41 minutes of bliss.

In a month full of anticipated projects and new music, he has come out as the biggest star of 2021 and one that everyone should be paying attention to.

Don’t just take our word for it, check out “Montero” here.

Featured image taken from Instagram: @lilnasx