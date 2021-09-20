Lil Nas X is pregnant?

Lil Nas X’s “Montero” album promotion and rollout will go down in history. The 22 year-old popstar has always known how to get attention and this album’s promotional tour was no exception.

On Sept. 2, the “Industry Baby” hitmaker unveiled glowing maternity photos of himself, in order to celebrate the release of his forthcoming album “Montero.” In his interview with People Magazine, Lil Nas X gushed about how the shoot was inspired by a joke with his stylist.

12 more days until baby MONTERO is here! 👨🏾‍🍼🦋💕 pic.twitter.com/VKI6LTJsYk — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 5, 2021

“She was like, ‘Wow, this all comes together; your album, your baby.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my baby, huh?’ As a joke, she was like, ‘Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot,’” Lil Nas X said.

While many of his fans saw the comedy intended with the photos, the maternity shoot also struck up controversy.

Comedian Donnel Rowlings expressed his disdain for the photoshoot in a since deleted Instagram post.

“I’m with freedom of whatever, but this point Lil Nas X is f**king with the minds of kids. What are your thoughts, how do I explain this s**t to my son?,” Rowlings said.

needed this day off 😩🦋 pic.twitter.com/kSA4oX7h50 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 6, 2021

Luckily Lil Nas X is not new to negative comments.

He responded to the backlash on Twitter saying, “n—– said ‘how do i explain this to my son’ i’m screaming.’”

Another Twitter user called the photos ugly. Lil Nas X responded asking, “you really on here calling a young mother to be ugly?”

After getting tired of responding, he says it was time to log off saying “the negativity is not good for the baby.”

The controversy only fueled the “Montero” album rollout. On Sept. 7, he opened a baby registry for his album. When fans came to the registry website, they were greeted with 15 different charities all based on the songs of the album.

me and my team have set up a “baby registry” for many charities if you guys would like to donate.

🦋💕https://t.co/mS7fvRsExo pic.twitter.com/7asfGJ2udG — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 7, 2021

On Sept. 5, Lil Nas X shared a teaser video on his Youtube channel where he was at his baby shower by himself.

“Spent hours setting up for my baby shower and no one showed up :(,” Lil Nas X said in his video caption.

The video depicted him walking into an empty backyard baby shower with light blue baby decorations alongside gifts from Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Jack Harlow and Doja Cat, who happen to be his collaborators on “Montero.” He took to Instagram to share more baby shower pictures of him enjoying the food and drink.

“About to kick off my baby shower. Trying not to cry omg,” Lil Nas X said in one photo caption.

The next day he released four different billboards all around Los Angeles, depicting the rapper dressed up as a personal injury lawyer. Lil Nas X showcased the billboards on social media where the ads focused on people with specific injuries.

“Are you single, lonely and miserable? You may be entitled to financial compensation!” one billboard wrote.

Other billboards asked pressing questions like, “Do you hate Lil Nas X,” “Do you miss the real America” and the simplest of all, “Gay?” Each had the same resolution, to go to WelcomeToMontero.com, his presale site for the album.

The “Old Town Road” singer finished out the energetic rollout with a live talk show in the hours leading up to his album release. The livestream featured highlights of his career, ranking his personal favorite music videos. As he gets closer to his personal favorite video, fans can see him having “contractions” with increased agitation towards the talk show host — himself. He then breaks his water and can be seen being transported to the hospital where he gives birth to his debut album.

Such heavy, articulated album promotion is rare in today’s day and age. Complete with a creative storyline, it will not be surprising to see future musicians inspired by his level of dedication to marketing “Montero.”

Featured image taken from Instagram: @lilnasx