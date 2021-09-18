Met Gala’s best dressed: stars who understood the assignment

Each year, the Met Gala seems to garner a lot of attention, both online and in-person and this year is no different.

This year’s Met Gala theme, titled “In America: A Lexicon of American Fashion,” is split between two exhibits. The first one, which is currently on display in Vogue editor and the event’s host, Anna Wintour’s, Costume Center, details a dedication and celebration to American fashion and designers. The second exhibit, opening on May 5, 2022, will continue this theme.

After the Met Gala, a select few celebrities take home the honorary title of “Best Dressed,” as deemed by fashion critics and audiences around the world. While some judge who looked the best, I will rather take a look at references made by attendees to honor both past and contemporary American fashion and designers.

Here are The Miami Hurricane’s top five best dressed in accordance with this year’s theme:

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish was one of the co-chairs of the Met Gala this year, making history as the youngest co-chair in Met Gala history. Her nude-colored, princess-esque dress was designed by Oscar de la Renta, a Dominican-American fashion designer. Her look seemed to be inspired by the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to the 1951 Oscars.

Quannah Chasinghorse

What says American fashion more than an ode to Native American culture? Chasinghorse, who is in Han Gwich’in and Oglala Lakota, was dressed by Peter Dundas to “showcase beautiful true [native] American ‘culture.’” According to Chasinghorse, “the turquoise jewelry represents protection, guidance and love.”

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan paid honor to Anna May Wong, who is regarded as the first Chinese-American movie star to gain world recognition. Chan also gave a nod to Asian-American fashion designers by wearing Pabal Gurung, a Nepalese-American designer.

Barbie Ferreira

“Euphoria” star Barbie Ferreira wore an off-shoulder, pearl-detailed gown by Johnathon Simkhai. Her look was an ode to the old Hollywood glam style and the flappers from the 1920s. Her makeup featured past and present inspirations, with her thin eyebrows and rosy cheeks reminiscent of past makeup styles, while her bold eyeshadow and nude lip took on today’s trends.

Anok Yai

For her look, the 23-year old model channeled Civil Rights activist and entertainer Josephine Baker; Yai took inspiration from a dress that Baker wore in 1928. The Oscar de la Renta dress, taken from its Spring 2022 collection, seems to be a modern twist on the black, figure-hugging dress that Baker wore.