Sparkle and shine: Mark Light Field receives $1.6 million upgrade courtesy of DiMare family

Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, considered one of the premier venues in college baseball, will be given a major upgrade.

On Sept. 8, the university announced the stadium will now be equipped with a brand new state-of-the-art scoreboard worth $1.6 million, courtesy of the family of head coach Gino DiMare.

Fans can expect a highly interactive scoreboard somewhat reminiscent of a traditional jumbotron, which Paul DiMare – Gino’s father – says “will further enhance the enjoyment of players, fans, and Hurricanes supporters.”

The new scoreboard projects to go a long way in improving the gameday experience for fans, and making the stadium a more attractive place to play for potential recruits.

However, the state-of-the-art scoreboard is just one component of a comprehensive facility enhancement project being carried out by the baseball program. Upon completion, the baseball program will be equipped with a new team lounge and nutrition center, renovated locker room, and indoor batting facility.

With major investments going into the baseball program, it seems the university is serious about supporting DiMare in his quest to return the program to its’ dominant form of years past

The baseball team performed well in recent history, including a trip to the NCAA tournament last year. However, the team has not made a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska since 2016.

For Director of Athletics Blake James and the Hurricanes community, the investment devoted to the stadium represents a commitment to excellence on the diamond.

“The gameday experience at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field is one of the best in all of college baseball and this new scoreboard will only serve to enhance that experience for our fans,” Director of Athletics Blake James said. “We want to thank the DiMare family for their continued support of Miami Athletics, which will assist us in providing the best possible student-athlete experience for years to come.”