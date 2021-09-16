Gallery: Football Practice

By
Jared Lennon
-
Freshman wide receiver Xavier Restrepo catches a pass during a drill at Greentree Practice Fields on Sept. 14, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave tries to get past a blocker during practice on Sept. 14, 2021. Photo credit: Treasure Wilson
Redshirt freshman cornerback Luis Gutierrez, Jr. blocks freshman wide receiver Jacolby George during practice on Sept. 14, 2021. Photo credit: Treasure Wilson
Freshman quarterback Jake Garcia and redshirt sophomore quarterback Ryan Rizk throw passes during practice on Sept. 14, 2021. Photo credit: Treasure Wilson
Junior wide receiver Mark Pope and freshman wide receiver Brashard Smith pose during practice at the Greentree Practice Fields on Sept. 14, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

