Ariana Grande announces cosmetics line R.E.M. Beauty, follows trend of pop stars becoming business women

The past decade has seen a noticeable trend in pop superstars making the transition into business women. After seeing the massive success of cultural icons such as Rihanna successfully market their brands like Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, it is not surprising that many others aim to echo the trend.

Other successful pop culture figures who have mounted themselves as business women include Nicki Minaj with her Fendi collection, Beyonce’s Ivy Park clothing line, Iggy Azalea’s Totally Plastic makeup collaboration with Ulta and Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories label.

On Sept. 9, pop singer-songwriter Ariana Grande announced the launch of her own cosmetic line, fittingly titled R.E.M. Beauty after the fourth track of her Grammy Award-winning studio album “Sweetener.” Complete with dazzling teasers that feature the “Positions” hitmaker lounging around in a sixties-inspired miniskirt and boots, the announcement thrilled many fans.

This is not Grande’s first endeavor into the business world, already having released a string of fragrances throughout the years. Her most recent, labeled “God is a Woman,” acted as her seventh scent featuring a brand-new fragrance style with a vegan, cruelty-free formula of natural ingredients.

In a cover interview with Allure, Grande detailed what fans should expect from R.E.M. Beauty, as well as the inspiration for the cosmetic design.

“I’ve always sort of gravitated towards the ‘50s and ‘60s and ‘70s for glamour references,” Grande said. “I’ve always pictured myself in a different time period. I’ve always wanted to wear that makeup, wear that hair, wear those outfits, be those performers.”

She noted that the first products to expect focus on makeup specifically centered towards eyeliners and eyeshadows.

“They’re our main storytellers and sources of communication. I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes,” Grande said.

Fans should additionally expect false eyelashes, lipsticks, mascaras and plumping gloss-stains that can be used to recreate many of Grande’s iconic fashion looks.

No announcement about the dates that these products will be released has been made, but interested fans have been urged to follow Grande’s Instagram account, @r.e.m.beauty, which is dedicated to the beauty line.

