Women’s soccer blanked on own goal at home

The Miami Hurricanes (3-3) faced their third loss of the season, falling 1-0 to the University of South Florida Bulls (4-2-1) Sunday afternoon at Cobb Stadium.

Besides a miscommunication in the first half that resulted in the Miami scoring on its own goal, the Hurricanes held their own against the Bulls for the bulk of the game.

The Canes were unsuccessful in going for the goal, as they only attempted a total of two shots during the entire game — neither of them on goal.

“I was disappointed with the lack of aggressiveness and relentlessness from a defensive standpoint,” Miami head coach Sarah Barnes said. “I think that overshadowed the entire game.”

Although both teams had trouble finishing during the first half, the Bulls played a more dominant and aggressive game compared to the Hurricanes.

“I didn’t think we did a good enough job of bringing pressure in the first half,” Barnes said on the defense. “Our tendency was to sit back and because of that we got a little fatigued and that impacted the rest of the game.”

Junior goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais saved six attempted shots from USF but got unlucky towards the end of the first half when a Hurricanes player inadvertently scored on their own goal.

During the second half of the game, the Hurricanes came back much stronger and played a solid defensive game. Dagenais had an impressive performance, saving every attempted shot from USF.

Still, Miami was unable to capitalize on its newfound momentum. The Hurricanes came close to finding the back of the net, but the Bulls maintained their lead, which led them to victory.

“These are hard games against good teams and we have to understand what it takes to win and be willing to work. I know they can do it and I believe that we’ll see a change in the next game,” Barnes said.

The Hurricanes are scheduled to take on Louisville in Coral Gables this Friday at 7 p.m., which will kick off Miami’s Atlantic Coast Conference games.