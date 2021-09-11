Homecoming theme ‘Bringing back the beat’ announced at pep rally Friday

The University of Miami will be turning back the years and cranking up the music for this year’s homecoming week, from Nov. 1-5, the Homecoming Executive Committee announced at a pep rally Friday co-hosted by UM’s spirit programming board Category 5.

This year’s homecoming theme will be “Bring Back the Beat,” celebrating Miami’s wide-range of music and the university’s return to a fully in-person homecoming week. The theme was announced at a pep rally Friday before Saturday’s football game against Appalachian State.

After COVID prevented last year’s homecoming from including some of its typical festivities, many students expressed their excitement for the return of a normal homecoming week.

“It’s about bringing back traditions that we’ve had for years at the university and bringing a new touch to what homecoming looks like this year,” said Grace Tenke, chair of the Homecoming Executive Committee.

The week-long celebration will bring the music of Miami to campus and return some of the traditions students know and love after last years in-person homecoming week was cancelled, Tenke said. Last year, instead of its normally planned November celebration, the university held a mix of virtual and in-person events from Oct. 19-24.

Planning homecoming is a year-long process that culminates in the fall. After a year of COVID-19 protocols, students will get to see such traditions as the burning of the boat on Lake Osceola, fireworks at the Shalala Center and an exciting game against Georgia Tech.

During homecoming week, organizers pride themselves on building school spirit and a stronger sense of community, said homecoming committee treasurer Ajiri Uzere.

“A big part of homecoming is getting to plan an event where I can see it impact people,” Ajiri said.

Students can check Category 5 and the Homecoming Executive Committee’s Instagrams for further information on this November’s homecoming week.