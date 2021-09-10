Canes football is headed back to Hard Rock Stadium. Here’s what you need to know to be there with them

The Hurricanes’ home opener is nearly here.

At 7 p.m. this Saturday, No. 22 Miami (0-1) looks to bounce back against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) in a game that marks the return of in-person student attendance at Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since 2019.

It’s sure to be an exciting night for the UM community, giving students a glimpse of a pre-pandemic era and a return to normalcy. You won’t want to miss it, so here’s everything you need to know about attending the game.

Tickets

To secure tickets, you must sign into the Student Ticket Account on the Miami Hurricanes’ official website. Once there, log in with your UM email or account number, which is your C-number preceded by a ‘9’, but without the ‘C.’ You can find your C-number on the web version of Canelink under the View Your UM ID tab.

Once logged in, click the Students tab and select Football Tickets, which displays a list of upcoming games. Navigate your way to the Appalachian State game – which will be at the top – and choose Find Tickets.

Here you can claim free student tickets and an additional guest ticket for 15 dollars, which can be used by a non-UM student. All tickets are mobile and will be emailed to you upon checking out.

Transportation

Transportation to Hard Rock will also be readily available through UBus – shuttles that the University provides free of charge. Masks, as well as a Cane Card and ticket, are required to ride, and students without one will be denied transit.

Located over a half-hour away from campus in Miami Gardens, it’s important to make sure you arrive at the stadium on time and leave with ample time as you navigate through rush hour traffic. For those who want to participate in pre-game activities, like tailgating, the earlier the better.

Typically, buses depart at Stanford Drive three hours prior to the game. On Saturday, however, they’ll leave four hours early, at 3 p.m., because of the First-Year Walk, an event that brings first-year students onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium.

To participate in this, students should arrive at Hard Rock Stadium by 4 p.m. to check in. Upon arrival, freshmen must check in at FanZone, which is located on the Northwest Plaza right by the student entrance.

FanZone, organized by Category 5, aims to provide UM students with a pre-game experience that will have food, games, music and giveaways from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Once at Hard Rock, present your Cane Card and ticket at the Northwest gate to enter the student section, which consists of lower sections 105-116 and upper sections 306-314. Student seating will be socially distanced, and masks won’t be required, however, they are strongly recommended in indoor spaces.

At halftime, UBus shuttles start taking students back to campus and will continue to do so until 30 minutes after the game ends.

Following these instructions will ensure you get the full experience of UM football in person for the first time in well over a year. The roaring of the crowd, the blaring of marching band horns and the energy of UM school spirit are all back, and just a day remains for fans to experience it the way it was always intended to be.