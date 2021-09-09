Drake and Kanye will never be friends

The last few weeks have crushed my dreams of a Drake-Kanye West collab.

West’s “Donda” hit streaming services on Aug. 29 through Def Jam Records, following a series of in-person listening sessions promoting the album’s release. On the other hand, Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” was released Sept. 3 by Republic Records, a mere five days after “Donda.”

Instead of seeing these two come together on a track, we have watched them juggle these album releases with subtle and not-so-subtle digs at each other, all while anxiously awaiting to see who would top the Billboard charts and break Spotify streaming records.

With all that has transpired, I can’t help but wonder — how did we get here?

It is no secret that Drake and West have always been competitive with each other. In a 2015 clique.tv interview, West said that he saw Drake as “an amazing sparring partner.” On his Saint Pablo Tour in 2016, the rapper also insinuated that Drake and DJ Khaled bribed radio stations to get more plays. Drake later denied the accusations in 2017 and after featuring West on his “More Life” album that year, the pair seemed to finally reconcile.

However, what broke their relationship was “The Story of Adidon,” a diss track where West’s artist Pusha T, leaked the information about Drake’s son.

Today, these two still have bad blood.

Last month, Drake appeared on Trippie Redd’s track “Betrayal” where he seemingly implied that West was a “washed-up rapper.” West, undoubtedly upset at this jab, responded on Instagram saying “I live for this. I’ve been f—– with by nerd ass jock n—– like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.” He then leaked Drake’s address before deleting both posts.

In response, Drake fired back on his song “7am on Bridle Path” with this verse: “You know the fourth level of jealousy is called media…Isn’t that an ironic revelation?…Give that address to your driver, make it your destination…Stead of just a post out of desperation.”

Not tired yet, Drake leaked West’s unreleased song “Life of the Party” featuring Andre 3000, another diss track that was cut from “Donda.” Andre 3000 commented on the situation saying, “it’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth.” The act, however, left many fans contemplating what Drake’s motives were.

In all likelihood, they will never be friends again. And that’s ok. At least fans of both will continue to have an abundance of interesting content.

