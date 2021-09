Live Blog: No. 14 Miami vs No. 1 Alabama

The Miami Hurricanes face the University of Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Follow along with our live scoring summary and analysis below:

Third quarter (5:18): Miami 10, Alabama 41: Xavier Restrepo catches a 29-yard touchdown pass from D’Eriq King.

Third quarter (7:01): Miami 3, Alabama 41: Trey Sanders rushes for a 20-yard touchdown run.

Third quarter (9:29): Miami 3, Alabama 34: John Metchie III catches a 94-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young.

Second quarter (00:01): Miami 3, Alabama 27: Andy Borregales makes a 37-yard field goal.

Second quarter (6:55): Miami 0, Alabama 27: Cameron Latu catches a 25-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young.

Second quarter (11:33): Miami 0, Alabama 20: Will Reichard makes a 51-yard field goal.

Second quarter (14:12): Miami 0, Alabama 17: Cameron Latu catches a nine-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young.

First quarter (4:39): Miami 0, Alabama 10: Will Reichard makes a 38-yard field goal.

First quarter (12:07): Miami 0, Alabama 7: John Metchie III catches a 37-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young.