Missouri’s golden goal sinks Miami women’s soccer in 92nd minute

Four days after a golden goal lifted Miami over archnemesis Florida, the Hurricanes once again found themselves in a war of attrition.

But this time, a golden goal sunk Miami (2-2) in a devastating 1-0 loss to Missouri (2-2) in extra time. Tigers forward Skye Kingsley tapped the game-clinching shot past junior goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais into the bottom right corner in the 92nd minute.

Five shots on goal were attempted, but none proved successful as UM couldn’t find the back of the net at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Warrensburg, Mo.

Coming out of kickoff aggressively, midfielder/forward Katerina Molina misfired on a 15th minute shot that cleared the upper half of the goal. Her scoring attempts persisted in the second half, blasting one towards the lower right corner, only for Missouri goalkeeper Sophia Worth to grab.

Molina finished with a team-most four shots on goal and received a bit of help from redshirt junior forward Gudrun Haralz.

Adding pressure in the 31st minute, Haralz’s attempt sailed just outside the crossbar, instead of giving UM a third 1-0 advantage in four matches.

As she also anchored the Hurricanes against the Gators, Dagenais stopped Missouri’s front three from capitalizing until late. The 6-foot-1 starter was unable to collect a fourth save, allowing Miami’s first goal for the first time since the 48th minute of an eventual 2-0 home loss to Lipscomb on Aug. 26.

A final scoring chance for Miami rested in the 76th minute, as senior defender Selena Fortich headed a corner kick into the hands of Worth, who tallied five saves.

The Hurricanes attempted seven corner kicks yet were also flagged for offsides on nine instances, ceasing additional scoring chances.

Returning home for the first time in three weeks, UM will face crosstown rival Florida International University on Sept. 9. The Hurricanes have yet to earn a victory at Cobb Stadium this fall. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.