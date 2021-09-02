Miami basketball secures four-star small forward Christian Watson, first commit in class of 2022

On Wednesday afternoon, the Hurricanes took a huge step towards building their men’s basketball team for the 2022-23 season and beyond when Christian Watson announced on Twitter that he was “1000% Committed” to Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga and the University of Miami.

The four-star wing is ranked 89th in ESPN’s overall rankings for the class of 2022 and is the third-highest ranked player out of Washington, D.C., which is a hotbed for basketball talent.

Early on in his recruitment, the prevailing opinion was that Watson seemed to be headed to his hometown Georgetown Hoyas, but things quickly changed after his official visit to Miami on Aug. 27.

Watson committed to the Hurricanes just five days later, passing up on offers from 21 other schools.

The St. John’s College High School graduate is known for his explosive jumping ability and defensive versatility, and figures to make an immediate impact on both ends of the court next season for the Hurricanes.

After taking on a guard-heavy 2021 class, the Hurricanes hope that Watson can be a mainstay in the front-court for years to come.

“I feel like Miami is a great program and a great fit for me. They’re losing a lot of guys next year and I feel like I can come in and get a lot of playing time as a freshman, although nothing is given,” Watson told 247sports.com. “I like the idea of coming in right away and playing a huge role in the ACC under Larrañaga.”