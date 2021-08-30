Baseball walk-on tryouts set for Sept. 13

Walk-on tryouts for the University of Miami baseball team will take place at 5 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Tryouts are open to students that are currently enrolled full-time at the University of Miami. Interested participants must fill out the proper paperwork in advance of a mandatory compliance meeting at 4 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the baseball team meeting room on the second floor of Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

All paperwork is available in the baseball offices inside the Ron Fraser Building, located above the first base dugout inside Mark Light Field.

Paperwork for those interested must be filled out ahead of time and all potential participants must be cleared by the Miami Athletics Compliance Office and attend the mandatory compliance meeting on Sept. 13 in order to participate in the walk-on tryouts.