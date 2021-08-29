Hurricanes sweep FIU, continue strong start

Miami volleyball took home its second consecutive win to start the 2021 season, defeating Florida International University in three straight sets, 25-10, 25-14, 25-22, at the Ocean’s Bank Convocations Center at FIU in Miami, Fl.

The Hurricanes (2-0) built off of their sweep of Tarleton State on Friday morning, and recorded their first consecutive pair of sweeps since the 2016 season, when they swept Florida A&M and FIU. Miami got off to a strong start on Saturday, taking a 19-8 advantage in the first set. FIU (0-2) had no answer for Miami, with UM taking six of the final eight points to win the first set by 15 points.

Saturday’s match was a huge momentum builder for Miami head coach Jose “Keno” Gandara’s team.

Friday’s first set featured thirteen ties between the Canes and the Texans. Saturday was different, with the Hurricanes only tied up once with the Panthers.

Miami started the set on fire, pushing out to a 12-point lead before the first timeout. Third-year blocker Janice Leao paced the team with 13 kills in the game. UM also out-blocked the Panthers in the set as they looked poised for another dominant win.

FIU showed the most resistance in the third set, cutting into an early Miami run to cut the deficit within two points. The Hurricanes were able to come up with a vital couple of rallies to take home the third set by three points, however.

After marking an 11-7 ACC record last season, Miami is continuously improving in the early stages of the season. Gandara and company are looking for their first NCAA Tournament appearance in four years, and the mix of upperclassmen and youth have all contributed to two impressive performances.

Freshman Peyman Yardimci impressed in her second game, with the Turkish outside hitter striking six kills in her second game as a Hurricane. Fellow outside hitter Janet Kalaniuvalu also performed well, recording nine kills in her first start of the season.

The Hurricanes now lead the FIU Invitational with a 2-0 record, and will look to continue their perfect start to the season on Sunday as they host the UMBC Terriers. Miami finished 5-3 at home last season, but were 1-1 in non-conference home games in 2019.

Miami and UMBC will start from the Knight Sports Complex at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.