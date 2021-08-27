Miami soccer held scoreless at home, falls 2-0 to Lipscomb

After edging Florida Atlantic to win their season opener, the Canes were held scoreless at Cobb Stadium Thursday, falling 2-0 to the Lipscomb Bisons in their second game of the year.

Following a back-and-forth first 20 minutes, in which both teams had three shots, Lipscomb picked up the pace. Forward Haley Williams netted her own rebound off Miami goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais in the 40th minute.

Shortly into the second half, Lipscomb scored again — this time off a rocket into the bottom left corner of the net by forward Kale’a Perry — to seal the victory.

14 fouls occurred throughout the game with two yellow cards handed out — one to each team.

Miami coach Sarah Barnes described her team as “relentless,” following Miami’s first win on Sunday, though she did not feel the same way Thursday night.

“I think the last 20 minutes of the game you saw a lot of urgency, and for 70 minutes we lacked that,” Barnes said. “I didn’t feel like we were relentless tonight, I thought we were a little bit reactive.”

The Bisons had Miami on their toes during the game, constantly pressuring them. The Canes did have chances, however, which included seven corner kicks and four shots on goal. Katerina Molina fired away at point-blank range in the 54th minute and Taylor Shell had another terrific opportunity in the 74th , but both shots were stopped by Lipscomb goalkeeper CJ Graham.

Miami had some other big opportunities that were not depicted on the stat sheet, including several crosses directly through the penalty box with no one able to converge. Later in the second half, Graham blocked another Canes open shot in the box.

Lipscomb, on the other hand, posted two corner kicks and five shots on goal, but unlike Miami, managed to capitalize on their opportunities.

“It’s about making sure you finish the chance, rather than strike it,” Barnes said on Miami’s inability to take advantage of their chances. “We’re a really young team. There’s a lot of growth to be made. We use this as a stepping-stone and as something to grow from, not as a defining moment.”

The Canes journey to the swamp on Sunday, where they will look to bounce back against Florida at 1:00 p.m.