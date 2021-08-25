Gallery: 2021 new student orientation

Last week, from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, the University of Miami welcomed the Class of 2025 and transfer students for move-in and ‘Cane Kickoff, a week-long orientation program that included events such as the President’s Welcome, Canefest and more orientation programs.
Here are some of the best moments from last week.
First-year students in the class of 2025 await the start of the President’s Welcome and Canes Take Flight programs in the Watsco Center on Aug. 19, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
UM President Julio Frenk welcomes the Class of 2025 to the University of Miami during the President’s Welcome program in the Watsco Center on Aug. 19, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Hurricanes football head coach Manny Diaz welcomes the Class of 2025 during the Canes Take Flight program in the Watsco Center on Aug. 19, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A UM cheerleader welcomes the Class of 2025 during the Canes Take Flight program in the Watsco Center on Aug. 19, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Two students have a conversation before the start of the President’s Welcome and Canes Take Flight in the Watsco Center on Aug. 19, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
First-year architecture major Valentina Urbicain and first-year broadcast journalism major Isabel Briones sit by Lake Osceola on Aug. 19, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Students line up outside of the Watsco Center on their way to Canefest 2021 on Aug. 22, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Students receive bags on their way in to Canefest at the Watsco Center on Aug. 22, 2021. The bags are used to carry branded merchandise that clubs and organizations hand out. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sebastian the Ibis poses during Canefest in the Watsco Center on Aug. 22, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Students walk through rows of booths showcasing the 300+ student organizations and departments at Canefest in the Watsco Center on Aug. 22, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon