Four-star guard Bensley Joseph signs with UM, completes 2021 recruiting class

After a pair of four-star guards signed with Miami men’s basketball in November, a third has completed the Hurricanes’ trio of incoming backcourt talent.

Guard Bensley Joseph officialized his intent to compete at Miami on Wednesday, uniting with incoming freshmen Jakai Robinson and Wooga Poplar — all of whom are top-125 guards that completes the Atlantic Coast Conference’s fourth best recruiting class, according to 247Sports.com.

Joseph, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard, declared his commitment to the Hurricanes on July 27, 2020 in an Instagram post, though waited longer than a year to sign with the program. Many were uncertain about the delay, which was resolved after Joseph also received offers from Boston College, Georgetown and others prior to his signing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bensley and his entire family into our Hurricane basketball program,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “Bensley is an outstanding point guard, a great leader, an excellent defender and a terrific passer. He is a valuable addition to our team.”

The four-star guard graduated from Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Connecticut, as the state’s top-ranked recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. ESPN also tabbed the Arlington, Massachusetts, native in the nation’s top 15 list of point guards.

Having excelled in his junior year of high school basketball at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, with averages of over 15 points, seven rebounds, and six assists per game, Joseph translated his all-around proficiency toward Expressions Elite, an AAU circuit team.

As each of Miami’s freshman guards have signed, UM will begin its 2021-2022 season with eight scholarship backcourt members after three of last season’s transferred. In addition to veteran guards Kameron McGusty and Isaiah Wong — both of whom return to the Hurricanes after withdrawing their names from the 2021 NBA Draft — Joseph will play behind Harlond Beverly and transfer guards Charlie Moore and Jordan Miller.

“I love the idea of playing against Duke, UNC and the Virginia schools like that in the ACC,” Poplar told Rivals.com in an interview upon his verbal commitment. “Coach L recently gave [Isaiah] Wong and Harlond Beverly opportunities as freshmen and I feel like I can contribute in a big way as a freshman.”