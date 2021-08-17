Gallery: New students move in to on-campus housing

Campus buzzed with the excitement of new experiences Tuesday afternoon as new students moved into their on-campus housing and participated in a variety of orientation activities as part of ‘Cane Kickoff 2021. ‘Cane Kickoff is a week-long orientation that supports new students and families in their transition to UM.
Michael and Melissa Cassidy throw up the "U" while moving into Stanford Residential College on Aug. 17, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Incoming students and family members participate in the “Cruise Ship Move-In” process in the parking lot outside of Hecht and Stanford residential colleges on Aug. 17, 2021. “Cruise Ship Move-In” is a service that has been provided since 2019 where belongings are brought up to the residents’ dorms. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Incoming freshman and family members pull into the “Cruise Ship Move-In” lane in the parking lot outside of Hecht and Stanford Residential Colleges on Aug. 17, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Incoming freshman wait in line to have their Cane ID photos taken in the Watsco Center during ‘Cane Kickoff on Aug. 17, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Jack Bettex (left) and roommate Peter Commisso (right) pose with family while settling in their room in Stanford Residential College on Aug. 17, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Yasith Yapa (left) and his family throw up the "U" while moving into Hecht Residential College on Aug. 17, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Patrick Mainente, Matt Seibre and Noah Cassius pose for a photo after moving into their rooms on Aug. 17, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Decorative balloons adorn Fate Bridge, welcoming incoming students and family members during ‘Cane Kickoff 2021, on Aug. 17, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon