Words of advice from first-year professors

Leaving home to live in a completely new place with people you’ve never met before can be an intimidating experience. In addition to adjusting to a new life, you also have to take classes. The Miami Hurricane asked three professors who teach first-year classes what their advice would be to incoming freshman students. Here’s what they had to say:

Casey Klofstad, associate professor of political science

1. What academic advice would you give to a first-year student?

You’ve probably heard this already, but focus on completing gen-eds and introductory courses in your major. I’ve had cases where students have left some of these for later in their career at UM, and it has hampered their ability to do other things as an advanced undergraduate (e.g., study abroad, intern, participate in upper-level seminars, take interesting classes outside of the major, add a major or minor, and the like).

Plan to take courses at some point in your UM career that provide you a tangible skill that compliments your academic interests. While I was an undergraduate in POL I also completed courses in statistics and survey research. Having those skills to go along with my substantive knowledge about politics allowed me to progress in my career. So, for example, if you are in the humanities, consider coursework on computer analysis of text; if you are a STEM student consider courses that will help you improve your writing; if you are in the social sciences consider STEM courses that will help develop your analytical skills.

2. What life advice would you give on being a first-year student at UM?

Meet as many people, and participate in as many campus life activities, as your academic/work/commute schedule allows. Your time in class is vital to your success, but so are experiences outside of the classroom.

3. What opportunities does UM offer that you wish you had in your college experience?

My greatest regret was not studying abroad. Thankfully I was able to travel more after I finished my undergraduate degree, but it was a lost opportunity while I was in school.

4. What is something that all students must experience in the greater Miami area before graduating UM?

Experience as many of the neighborhoods and cultures of South Florida as you can. Miami is more than just Coral Gables, The Grove, and South Beach. By studying at UM you are uniquely privileged to be in one of the most vibrant and multicultural places on the globe. Use that to broaden your horizons, meet new people, experience other cultures, and grow.

Ty Treadwell, lecturer in School of Communication

1. What academic advice would you give to first-year student?

Don’t skip class. Just showing up is the easiest thing you can do, and it proves you’re serious about performing well. Most professors will go all out to help students who are trying hard, and coming to class is the first step in that process. If you’re focused, attentive, and in that seat during every class session, your professor will both recognize and appreciate it, and building a good relationship with the professor can make a huge difference in your entire learning experience.

2. What life advice would you give on being a first-year student at UM?

Have fun, make friends, and enjoy the college experience, but also realize that this is your time to learn how to balance work and fun. If you put too much emphasis on one or the other, you’ll be missing out on an amazing period in your life. Stay organized and get your work done during the week so you can relax over the weekends.

3. What opportunities does UM offer that you wish you had in your college experience?

Our School of Communication has a fantastic state-of-the-art production studio along with other resources that will give you real-world training. Many of our students have been hired for great jobs before they’ve even graduated, based on the strength of the work they’ve done at UM. If you’re majoring in a related field, take advantage of these resources by working and volunteering as much as you can.

4. What is something that all students must experience in the greater Miami area before graduating UM?

Miami is famous for its beaches and nightclubs, but take some time to get away from the crowds by going south to the Everglades. Walk the Anhinga Trail and get up close and personal with gators, turtles, herons, egrets, and tons of other wildlife.

Marisol Capellan, lecturer in Department of Management at Herbert Business School

1. What academic advice would you give to a first-year student?

Talk to your professor. It is important to communicate with your professor if you are still confused about an assignment. Ask for help! Sometimes students reach out to me a week or two before an assignment is due to make sure they are doing the assignment right. I love that!

2. What life advice would you give on being a first-year student at UM?

Learn how to use time management techniques, so that you do not miss any deadlines. Time management skills will be crucial in your first year at UM. Fortunately, this university has a Learning Center where students can go and get guidance. Create a routine so that you have time to fulfill your responsibilities and have fun while you are here.

3. What opportunities does UM offer that you wish you had in your college experience?

Well, I had to work in different jobs during my undergraduate experience. So, I would say, if you have the time, get involved, meet people, join a club, or make your own club if you are passionate about something.

4. What is something that all students must experience in the greater Miami area before graduating UM?

The food. The culinary experience is so diverse in Miami. You can find food from all parts of the world in this area. So, if you are open to try new things, and learn about other cultures, I recommend trying different foods.