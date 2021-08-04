Words of advice from a graduating senior: ‘choose to your own taste and let it fly’

Bill Chan graduated from the University of Miami in May with a degree in clinical psychology and is pursuing a Ph.D. A South Florida native, Bill was a member of Federación de Estudiantes Cubanos, Camp Kesem and Phi Delta Epsilon, an international medical fraternity.

In Bill’s words:

My greatest piece of advice that I could offer is to not let time get the better of you. The time that you get in college is very short. You will experience times when you feel that you have all the time in the world and times when you feel that you have no time at all. Trust in the fact that there is more than enough time to have fun. Take advantage of all the resources and opportunities that you have on campus. You can meet a variety of people whose connections will shape who you become post-undergraduate life and can help you with your personal aspirations in terms of growth, interests and dreams. There are numerous spots on campus for you to be the person you want and to be with the people you want; choose to your own taste and let it fly. Don’t waste the time or chance that you’ve been given to adapt to adulthood; it’ll go away sooner than you think.