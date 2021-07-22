Safety Avantae Williams dismissed from team after domestic violence charges

Freshman safety Avantae Williams was dismissed from the Miami Hurricanes football program Thursday afternoon after he was arrested Wednesday night for multiple domestic violence charges. His dismissal comes shortly after being suspended from all team activities Thursday morning.

According to his arrest report issued by the Miami-Dade Police Department, Williams faces three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant person. The victim, several months into her pregnancy, is Williams’s ex-girlfriend and Williams is the father of the unborn child.

Miami-Dade police say that the altercation between Williams and his former partner took place after an argument in their Kendall apartment, in which Williams left the apartment and told the victim she needed to leave the home by the time he returned.

Upon Williams’ return, he found her packing in their bedroom and proceeded to attack her.

The victim was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center to be treated for broken fingernails and multiple bruises to her arms and neck.

Upon his arrest, Williams was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Williams, who sat out his freshman season due to medical concerns over a preseason exam, was the Hurricanes’ top recruit in the 2020 signing class, the top safety in the country, and the No. 45 overall recruit according to ESPN.

The university and football program have yet to release a public statement on the matter.