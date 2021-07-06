Guard Isaiah Wong removes name from NBA Draft, returns to Miami





Sophomore guard Isaiah Wong will return to Miami for the 2021-2022 season, the team announced Tuesday.

After leading Miami in scoring with 17.4 points per game last season, Wong, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard, withdrew his name from consideration for the 2021 NBA Draft. The All-ACC Third Team selection reportedly did not hire an agent after engaging in workouts with multiple NBA teams and was not invited to the NBA Draft Combine.

“Being in the NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine,” Wong said in an Instagram post. “Experiencing workouts and interviews, along with seeing some of the day-to-day life of being a professional, has given me a taste of just how close I am to having that dream come true. With that said—after taking it all in, now armed with the knowledge of what it’s going to take to be the type of candidate I desire—my family and I have decided that I will be returning to Miami to fight for more!”

Wong will join DePaul transfer guard Charlie Moore, George Mason transfer Jordan Miller and sixth-year senior guard Kameron McGusty, who also announced his return to the team on June 29, in the Hurricanes’ backcourt.

“We are thrilled Isaiah, who is a model Hurricane, has decided to come back to Miami next year to build upon the tremendous season he had as a sophomore,” Miami coach Jim Larrañaga said.

Having finished fifth in ACC scoring, Miami’s third-year sophomore is expected to lead the program once again after a 4-15 finish in conference play and reaching the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

“Isaiah gained valuable insights from NBA teams while navigating the pre-draft process and learned a great deal that will help him as he pursues his goal of playing at the highest level,” Larrañaga said. “My staff and I will continue to do all we can to help him make that dream a reality.”

With seven guards, including a trio of four-star commits, filling the roster, Miami has reloaded its backcourt after former UM guards Chris Lykes, Elijah Olaniyi, and Earl Timberlake enter the transfer portal in the spring.