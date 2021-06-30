Guard Kameron McGusty returning to Miami after testing NBA draft waters

Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty will return to the team for the 2021-2022 season instead of entering the NBA Draft process, the team announced Tuesday.

McGusty, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard, submitted his name to the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee for the 2021 NBA Draft upon the season’s end, but withdrew and will use his sixth year of collegiate eligibility. McGusty was not invited to the NBA Draft Combine which began last week.

“I learned a lot while going through the pre-draft process with NBA teams and feel the best decision for me is to return to Miami and continue to hone my skills,” McGusty said in a Twitter post. “I am excited to improve as a player under Coach L’s guidance, while helping lead this program to wins and getting us back to the postseason. I can’t wait to be back on the court with my teammates at The U.”

The former Oklahoma transfer remained UM’s second-leading scorer having averaged 13.3 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game — reaching new career-highs in each category — and totaled 53 points over three ACC Tournament matchups.

“Going through the NBA pre-draft process was a beneficial experience for Kam,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga, said. “We are excited he made the decision to return to Miami, not only because he is an excellent player and person, but also so we can help him achieve his professional dreams in the future.”

Despite being sidelined due to NCAA transfer rules in the 2018-19 season, McGusty made an impact upon his first year of competition with an average of 12.5 points and four rebounds per contest. McGusty will continue to serve as a veteran guard in Miami’s lineup given the departures of senior guards Chris Lykes and Elijah Olaniyi, who each transferred to other schools.

“We look forward to coaching Kam, a dedicated and committed member of the Miami basketball program, for another season,” Larrañaga said.

Miami awaits the decision from guard Isaiah Wong — the program’s leading scorer last season — after the sophomore also submitted his name.